Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $332,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 2,179,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

