Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 2,856 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $274.43. 113,879,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,716,640. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

