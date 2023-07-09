Benchmark Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $6.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NDLS stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $146.49 million, a P/E ratio of -316,000.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,339 shares of company stock valued at $517,260. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

