Benin Management CORP Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 970.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 122,276 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

