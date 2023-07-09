Benin Management CORP Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

