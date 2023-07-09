Benin Management CORP Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

