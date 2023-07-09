Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $20,855.60 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00199514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

