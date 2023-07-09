Bitcoin Latinum Price Tops $3.31 on Major Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00010941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $27,665.27 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

