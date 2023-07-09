Bitcoin Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $584.71 billion and approximately $7.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $30,100.79 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.93 or 0.00880130 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00135272 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019413 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,425,118 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
