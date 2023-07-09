Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $151.44 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $151.44 million and approximately $519,159.27 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.44 or 0.00031144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,305.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00885872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00135379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.34410891 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $396,741.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

