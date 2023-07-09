BitShares Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002630 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,981,666 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.