Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $89.30

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

