Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $65.35

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

