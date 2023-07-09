Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $412.75

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

