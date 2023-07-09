Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $83.57

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

