Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Down 3.3% This Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $164,227.91 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

