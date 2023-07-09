Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $691,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $326,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $226.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

