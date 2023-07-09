CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.16

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $443,033.27 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00319010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00881129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00548254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00061930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00134827 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

