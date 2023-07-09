CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $43.17 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.17 million and $5.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,023.67 or 1.00105426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05424574 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,018,542.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

