Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
CRNT stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.39. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
