Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.39. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ceragon Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,516,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,146 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

