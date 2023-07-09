Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.