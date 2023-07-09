Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 558,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,254. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

