Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

