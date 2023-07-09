Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $846.75. 1,940,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,648. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $765.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

