Citigroup Boosts Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $30.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Forestar Group Stock Down 1.0 %

FOR stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

