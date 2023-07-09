Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PSF opened at $17.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 175,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.