Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) versus Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Critical Contrast

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Clear Channel Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.48 billion 0.30 -$96.60 million ($0.08) -19.00

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% Clear Channel Outdoor -1.67% N/A -1.17%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colombier Acquisition and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colombier Acquisition

(Free Report)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.