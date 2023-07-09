Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $571.15 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $571.15 million and $31.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00319382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $267.92 or 0.00883994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00551614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00062157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,972,948 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,068,835,155.744682 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18880876 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,666,203.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

