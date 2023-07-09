Contrasting Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) & Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Snap-on and Husqvarna AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 1 4 4 0 2.33 Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20

Snap-on presently has a consensus price target of $264.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.86%. Husqvarna AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.45%. Given Husqvarna AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Husqvarna AB (publ) is more favorable than Snap-on.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $4.49 billion 3.31 $911.70 million $17.43 16.11 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.10 3.47

This table compares Snap-on and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap-on, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Snap-on pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Snap-on has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Husqvarna AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Snap-on shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 20.60% 21.17% 13.57% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snap-on beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company provides hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other related products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, and hydraulic and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and computer-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics; and engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane equipment, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists, as well as after-sales support services and training programs. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, infrastructure construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

