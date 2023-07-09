Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

CTVA stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

