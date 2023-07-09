Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.85. 365,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.