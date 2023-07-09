Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,687 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $44.74 during midday trading on Friday. 1,265,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

