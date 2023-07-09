Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 651 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.89. 3,673,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

