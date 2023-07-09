Critical Review: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and Sensus Healthcare.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 276.02%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 183.83 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $37.61 million 1.43 $24.24 million $0.37 8.86

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Sensus Healthcare's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Sensus Healthcare's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -18,293.00% N/A -239.38% Sensus Healthcare 16.73% 13.49% 11.37%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Arch Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

