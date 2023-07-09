CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.21 and a one year high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.78.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

