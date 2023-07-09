DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $139.91 million and $1.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.