DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $646,199.63 and approximately $28.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00188153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003356 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,235 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

