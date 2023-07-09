Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON DEST opened at GBX 27.60 ($0.35) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.85 ($0.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.82. The firm has a market cap of £26.29 million, a PE ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 49,477 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,337.87 ($19,466.77). 18.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

