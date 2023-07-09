DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.94 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, DeXe has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00007684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $84.94 million and approximately $917,335.60 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.38345352 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,279,928.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

