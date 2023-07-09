dForce USD Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $1,151.49 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,356,081 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98858015 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,080.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

