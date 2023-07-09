dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.96 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.96 million and approximately $1,589.31 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00319206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,353,255 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98858015 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,080.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.