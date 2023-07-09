Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $169.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average is $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 9.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.