Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECCC opened at $21.60 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.