Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

