Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on E. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ENI by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

