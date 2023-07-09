Eos Management L.P. Sells 405 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eos Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.0% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.15. 1,026,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,180. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.