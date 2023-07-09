Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 9th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AWH, BB, BHB, BPMC, CHK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 9th:
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $31.00.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
