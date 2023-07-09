Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 9th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AWH, BB, BHB, BPMC, CHK)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 9th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $31.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

