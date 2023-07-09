Ergo Trading Down 0% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Ergo has a market cap of $87.33 million and approximately $172,441.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00315474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00880139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00549742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00061731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,284,899 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

