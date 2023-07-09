ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.