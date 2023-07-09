ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.29.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
