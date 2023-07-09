Escroco Emerald Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.54 Million (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco Emerald token can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 76.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.04339604 USD and is down -70.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,844,091.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

